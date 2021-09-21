CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Diesel survey: Dover's cheapest station

Dover News Watch
Dover News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c3CkQvt00

(DOVER, DE) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.07 depending on where in Dover they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dover area on Tuesday, found that Wawa at 1525 E Lebanon Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Wawa at 200 East St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3

The average price across the greater Dover area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Wawa

1525 E Lebanon Rd, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.53
$--
$3.23

AAFES

421 Atlantic St, Dover AFB
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.52
$3.23

Liberty

50 W Birdie Ln, Magnolia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.43
$3.52
$3.23

Royal Farms

6 W Lebanon Rd, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25

US Gas

461 N Dupont Hwy, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.27

Wawa

2800 N Dupont Hwy, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.53
$--
$3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

