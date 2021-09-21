Diesel survey: Dover's cheapest station

(DOVER, DE) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.07 depending on where in Dover they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dover area on Tuesday, found that Wawa at 1525 E Lebanon Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Wawa at 200 East St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3

The average price across the greater Dover area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Wawa 1525 E Lebanon Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.23

AAFES 421 Atlantic St, Dover AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.52 $ 3.23

Liberty 50 W Birdie Ln, Magnolia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.43 $ 3.52 $ 3.23

Royal Farms 6 W Lebanon Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

US Gas 461 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.27

Wawa 2800 N Dupont Hwy, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.53 $ -- $ 3.27

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.