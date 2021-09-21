Diesel survey: Dover's cheapest station
(DOVER, DE) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.07 depending on where in Dover they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Dover area on Tuesday, found that Wawa at 1525 E Lebanon Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.23 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Wawa at 200 East St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.3
The average price across the greater Dover area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.53
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.52
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.43
$3.52
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.39
$3.27
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.53
$--
$3.27
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
