Thirsty truck? Here's Oshkosh's cheapest diesel

(OSHKOSH, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Oshkosh, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Oshkosh area on Tuesday, found that BP at 3700 Jackson Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 2005 Oregon St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24

The average price across the greater Oshkosh area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 3700 Jackson St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 5821 Green Valley Rd, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.63 $ 3.09

BP 1500 Planeview Drive, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1725 W 9Th Ave, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.13

BP 1623 Bowen St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ -- $ 3.14

Fleet Farm 177 N Washburn St, Oshkosh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.44 $ 3.66 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.