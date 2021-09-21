Thirsty truck? Here's Oshkosh's cheapest diesel
(OSHKOSH, WI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.15 if you’re buying diesel in Oshkosh, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Oshkosh area on Tuesday, found that BP at 3700 Jackson Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kwik Trip at 2005 Oregon St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24
The average price across the greater Oshkosh area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.64
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$3.63
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.74
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$--
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.44
$3.66
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0