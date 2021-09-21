Diesel price update: San Tan Valley's cheapest station
(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the San Tan Valley area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the San Tan Valley area on Tuesday, found that Fry's at 205 W Combs Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.27
The average price across the greater San Tan Valley area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.75
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.47
$3.75
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
