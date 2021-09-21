Diesel price update: San Tan Valley's cheapest station

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.12 per gallon on diesel were available in the San Tan Valley area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the San Tan Valley area on Tuesday, found that Fry's at 205 W Combs Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 2528 E Copper Mine Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.27

The average price across the greater San Tan Valley area was $3.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fry's 205 W Combs Rd, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Circle K 40900 N Ironwood Dr, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.75 $ 3.15

QuikTrip 1766 W Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.19

Circle K 35850 N Gary Rd, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.47 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Shell 37657 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.19

Circle K 4295 W Hunt Hwy, Queen Creek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.