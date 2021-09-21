Survey of Casper diesel prices shows where to save $0.83 per gallon

(CASPER, WY) Savings of as much as $0.83 per gallon on diesel were available in the Casper area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Casper area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 3476 E 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 6985 Nugget Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.12

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 3476 E 2Nd St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Sinclair 1232 E 12Th St, Casper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.32

Exxon 3601 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.49

Maverik Hwy 26 Poison Spider Rd, Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.49

Conoco 5076 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Loaf 'N Jug 4603 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.