Survey of Casper diesel prices shows where to save $0.83 per gallon
(CASPER, WY) Savings of as much as $0.83 per gallon on diesel were available in the Casper area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Casper area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 3476 E 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 6985 Nugget Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.12
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.63
$3.83
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.63
$3.83
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.53
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
