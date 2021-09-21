CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Casper, WY

Survey of Casper diesel prices shows where to save $0.83 per gallon

Casper Updates
Casper Updates
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0c3CkHEa00

(CASPER, WY) Savings of as much as $0.83 per gallon on diesel were available in the Casper area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Casper area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 3476 E 2Nd Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sinclair at 6985 Nugget Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.12

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.66, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

3476 E 2Nd St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.29

Sinclair

1232 E 12Th St, Casper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.32

Exxon

3601 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.63
$3.83
$3.49

Maverik

Hwy 26 Poison Spider Rd, Mills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.63
$3.83
$3.49

Conoco

5076 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.49

Loaf 'N Jug

4603 W Yellowstone Hwy, Mills
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$--
$--
$3.53

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
The Saratoga Post

Survey of Saratoga diesel prices shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.90 in the greater Saratoga area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Moe's Stop at 1948 Camden Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
The Saratoga Post

Saratoga diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.90 per gallon

(SARATOGA, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.90 if you’re buying diesel in Saratoga, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Saratoga area on Tuesday, found that Homestead Car Wash & Gas at 3500 Homestead Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Rotten Robbie at 370 E Hamilton Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.89.
SARATOGA, CA
Casper Updates

Casper Updates

Casper, WY
117
Followers
265
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Casper Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy