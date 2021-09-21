Local price review shows diesel prices around Salisbury
(SALISBURY, MD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Salisbury, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Salisbury area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 31680 Eden Allen Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 4912 Snow Hill Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29
The average price across the greater Salisbury area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.49
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.51
$3.64
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$3.22
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
