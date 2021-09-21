Local price review shows diesel prices around Salisbury

(SALISBURY, MD) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Salisbury, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Salisbury area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 31680 Eden Allen Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Sunoco at 4912 Snow Hill Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.29

The average price across the greater Salisbury area was $3.23, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 31680 Eden Allen Rd, Eden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 1300 Old Ocean City Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Unbranded 104 Gordy Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

R.B Farms 3602 Stockyard Rd, Eden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.19

Wawa 670 S Salisbury Blvd , Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.51 $ 3.64 $ 3.21

Vintage Beverages 610 Snow Hill Rd, Salisbury

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.