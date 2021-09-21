Florence diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.44
(FLORENCE, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.44 in the greater Florence area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Florence area went to Walmart at 804 S Cashua Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.43, at Shell at 1832 W Lucas St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.94
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$3.08
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.49
$3.89
$2.99
|card
card$2.96
$3.56
$3.96
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.10
$3.56
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.21
$3.62
$3.10
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
