Florence diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.44

(FLORENCE, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.44 in the greater Florence area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Florence area went to Walmart at 804 S Cashua Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.43, at Shell at 1832 W Lucas St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 804 S Cashua Dr, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.99

Brookgreen Pantry and Grill 2230 Mechanicsville Rd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Sam's Club 200 Beltline Dr, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.08 $ 2.99

Exxon 1389 Celebration Blvd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.56 $ 3.96 $ 3.06

Murphy Express 111 Beltline Dr, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.10 $ 3.56 $ 3.05

Mobil 717 Second Loop Rd, Florence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.21 $ 3.62 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.