Florence, SC

Florence diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.44

Florence Voice
Florence Voice
 9 days ago
(FLORENCE, SC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.44 in the greater Florence area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Florence area went to Walmart at 804 S Cashua Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.43, at Shell at 1832 W Lucas St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Florence area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart

804 S Cashua Dr, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.94
$--
$2.99

Brookgreen Pantry and Grill

2230 Mechanicsville Rd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Sam's Club

200 Beltline Dr, SouthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.08
$2.99

Exxon

1389 Celebration Blvd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.49
$3.89
$2.99
card
card$2.96
$3.56
$3.96
$3.06

Murphy Express

111 Beltline Dr, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.10
$3.56
$3.05

Mobil

717 Second Loop Rd, Florence
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.21
$3.62
$3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

PORTLAND, OR
