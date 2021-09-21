Diesel price check: This is Janesville's cheapest station
(JANESVILLE, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.21 depending on where in Janesville they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Janesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Woodman's at 2819 N Lexington Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.3, listed at Exxon at 1831 E Milwaukee St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.64
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.69
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$3.84
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
