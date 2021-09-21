Diesel price check: This is Janesville's cheapest station

(JANESVILLE, WI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.21 depending on where in Janesville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Janesville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Woodman's at 2819 N Lexington Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.3, listed at Exxon at 1831 E Milwaukee St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.21, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Woodman's 2819 N Lexington Dr, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Stop N Go 714 Center Ave, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.15

Kwik Trip 3123 Center Ave, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.15

CITGO 1620 W Us-14, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

BP 3961 Milton Ave, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Casey's 2601 W Court St, Janesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.