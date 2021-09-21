Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Waterloo's cheapest
(WATERLOO, IA) Savings of as much as $0.45 per gallon on diesel were available in the Waterloo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Waterloo area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 445 Evansdale Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Waterloo area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.59
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.64
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.45
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
