Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Waterloo's cheapest

(WATERLOO, IA) Savings of as much as $0.45 per gallon on diesel were available in the Waterloo area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Waterloo area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 210 E Tower Park Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 445 Evansdale Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Waterloo area was $3.12, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 210 E Tower Park Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Kwik Star 324 Fletcher Ave, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Casey's 1900 W Ridgeway Ave, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 2.95

Kwik Star 875 Fisher Dr, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.95

Casey's 2424 Ranchero Rd, Waterloo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 2.95

Kwik Star 7500 Nordic Dr, Cedar Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.