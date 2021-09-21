Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Goldsboro
(GOLDSBORO, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.47 depending on where in Goldsboro they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Goldsboro area went to Stoney Creek Food Mart at 2043 Nc-111, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.52, at Handy Mart at 4340 Us-70 E, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Goldsboro area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.63
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.33
$3.74
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.16
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
