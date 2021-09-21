Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Goldsboro

(GOLDSBORO, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.47 depending on where in Goldsboro they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Goldsboro area went to Stoney Creek Food Mart at 2043 Nc-111, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.52, at Handy Mart at 4340 Us-70 E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Goldsboro area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Stoney Creek Food Mart 2043 Nc-111, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Adams 601 W Ash St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

BP 113 Millers Chapel Rd, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1140 Tommy'S Rd, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 3.63 $ 3.13

Circle K 2606 N William St, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.33 $ 3.74 $ 3.16

Murphy Express 103 Nc-581 N, Goldsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.