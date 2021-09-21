CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Goldsboro

Goldsboro Bulletin
 9 days ago
(GOLDSBORO, NC) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.47 depending on where in Goldsboro they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Goldsboro area went to Stoney Creek Food Mart at 2043 Nc-111, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.52, at Handy Mart at 4340 Us-70 E, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Goldsboro area was $3.18, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Stoney Creek Food Mart

2043 Nc-111, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.05

Adams

601 W Ash St, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

BP

113 Millers Chapel Rd, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.10

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1140 Tommy'S Rd, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.63
$3.13

Circle K

2606 N William St, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.33
$3.74
$3.16

Murphy Express

103 Nc-581 N, Goldsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.22
$3.52
$3.16

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Goldsboro Bulletin

