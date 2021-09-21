Diesel price check: This is Rome's cheapest station

(ROME, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Rome area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Rome area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at CITGO at 1324 Martha Berry Blvd Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Exxon at 1928 Shorter Ave Nw.

The average price across the greater Rome area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO 1324 Martha Berry Blvd Nw, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Marathon 1321 Redmond Rd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Marathon 910 N Broad St, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ 2.98

Kroger 1476 Turner Mccall Blvd , Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Exxon 1425 Turner Mccall Blvd, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.33 $ 3.68 $ 2.98

Mobil 6 Shorter Ave, Rome

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.