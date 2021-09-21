Diesel price check: This is Rome's cheapest station
(ROME, GA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.40 in the greater Rome area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Rome area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at CITGO at 1324 Martha Berry Blvd Nw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Exxon at 1928 Shorter Ave Nw.
The average price across the greater Rome area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.33
$3.68
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.33
$3.68
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.69
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0