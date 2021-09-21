Jonesboro diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.39 savings at cheapest station

(JONESBORO, AR) You could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on diesel in Jonesboro, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jonesboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 5101 E Parker Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3317 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.95

Sam's Club 405 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 2.91 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 1905 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Murphy Express 1601 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.02

Harps 2005 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Kroger 1729 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.