Jonesboro, AR

Jonesboro diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.39 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(JONESBORO, AR) You could be saving up to $0.39 per gallon on diesel in Jonesboro, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jonesboro area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.95, at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3317 Harrisburg Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 5101 E Parker Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3317 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$2.95

Sam's Club

405 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$2.91
$2.99

Murphy USA

1905 W Parker Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.12
$3.42
$2.99

Murphy Express

1601 Red Wolf Blvd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.05
$3.40
$3.02

Harps

2005 Harrisburg Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.04

Kroger

1729 S Caraway Rd, Jonesboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

