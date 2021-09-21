Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Medford's cheapest

(MEDFORD, OR) Savings of as much as $0.66 per gallon on diesel were available in the Medford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Medford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Shell at 707 W Stewart Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave.

The average price across the greater Medford area was $3.80, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 707 W Stewart Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1125 E Pine St, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.04 $ 4.25 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.20 $ 4.41 $ 3.55

Shell 5020 Table Rock Rd, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.07 $ 4.29 $ 3.39

Mobil 1503 N Riverside Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 3.59

Costco 3075 Hamrick Rd, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Pilot 1600 E Pine St, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.24 $ 4.54 $ 3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.