Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Medford's cheapest
(MEDFORD, OR) Savings of as much as $0.66 per gallon on diesel were available in the Medford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Medford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Shell at 707 W Stewart Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave.
The average price across the greater Medford area was $3.80, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
|card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.04
$4.25
$3.39
|card
card$3.99
$4.20
$4.41
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.07
$4.29
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$3.89
$4.05
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$3.99
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.24
$4.54
$3.65
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
