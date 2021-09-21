CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Medford's cheapest

Medford Dispatch
 9 days ago
(MEDFORD, OR) Savings of as much as $0.66 per gallon on diesel were available in the Medford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Medford area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.39, at Shell at 707 W Stewart Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.05, listed at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave.

The average price across the greater Medford area was $3.80, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

707 W Stewart Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$3.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1125 E Pine St, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.04
$4.25
$3.39
card
card$3.99
$4.20
$4.41
$3.55

Shell

5020 Table Rock Rd, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.07
$4.29
$3.39

Mobil

1503 N Riverside Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$3.89
$4.05
$3.59

Costco

3075 Hamrick Rd, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$3.99
$3.59

Pilot

1600 E Pine St, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.24
$4.54
$3.65

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Gas Prices#Shell
Medford, OR
