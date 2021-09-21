Diesel: St George's cheapest, according to survey
(ST GEORGE, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.76 if you’re buying diesel in St George, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the St George area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 835 N 3050 Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 810 E St George Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.25
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.69
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$3.69
$3.89
$3.56
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$4.05
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.72
$3.92
$4.12
$3.70
|card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.17
$3.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.82
$4.02
$4.22
$3.74
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0