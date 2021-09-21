Diesel: St George's cheapest, according to survey

(ST GEORGE, UT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.76 if you’re buying diesel in St George, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the St George area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 835 N 3050 Ehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.49 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Texaco at 810 E St George Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.25

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.77, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco 835 N 3050 E, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.49

Shell 795 E 700 S, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.56

Sinclair 386 N Bluff St, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.67

Sinclair 3795 S River Rd, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 4.05 $ 3.69

Sinclair 567 S Valley View Dr, St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 4.12 $ 3.70 card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.17 $ 3.74

Maverik 995 E St George Blvd., St George

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 4.22 $ 3.74

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.