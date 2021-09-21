Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Great Falls station

(GREAT FALLS, MT) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.14 if you’re buying diesel in Great Falls, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Great Falls area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.35, at Walmart at 5400 10Th Ave S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Conoco at 700 10Th Ave S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart 5400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Exxon 1400 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.38

Conoco 1411 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.38

Exxon 401 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.38

Conoco 3601 10Th Ave S, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 3.38

Holiday 1601 Fox Farm Rd, Great Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.38

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.