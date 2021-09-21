Diesel price check: This is Anderson's cheapest station

(ANDERSON, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.51 in the greater Anderson area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Anderson area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 803 S Madison Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 15151 W Commerce Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.76

The average price across the greater Anderson area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 803 S Madison Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.25

BP 114 W 8Th St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 3.29

Marathon 2 N Madison Ave, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.80 $ 3.29

Pay Less 3050 Meridian St , Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.29

Speedway 555 S Scatterfield Rd, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 3.29

McClure 3303 Main St, Anderson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.57 $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.62 $ -- $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.