Diesel price check: This is Anderson's cheapest station
(ANDERSON, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.51 in the greater Anderson area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Anderson area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 803 S Madison Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 15151 W Commerce Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.76
The average price across the greater Anderson area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$3.45
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.80
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.80
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.60
$3.90
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.20
$3.57
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.25
$3.62
$--
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
