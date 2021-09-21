CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Diesel price check: This is Anderson's cheapest station

Anderson Today
Anderson Today
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0c3CjA5i00

(ANDERSON, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.51 in the greater Anderson area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Anderson area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 803 S Madison Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.25 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 15151 W Commerce Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.76

The average price across the greater Anderson area was $3.36, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

803 S Madison Ave, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.45
$3.25

BP

114 W 8Th St, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.80
$3.29

Marathon

2 N Madison Ave, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.80
$3.29

Pay Less

3050 Meridian St , Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.29

Speedway

555 S Scatterfield Rd, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.60
$3.90
$3.29

McClure

3303 Main St, Anderson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.20
$3.57
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.25
$3.62
$--
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

