Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Kennewick

(KENNEWICK, WA) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Kennewick, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kennewick area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.45, at Tesoro at 1212 N 4Th Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Mobil at 813 W Columbia Dr.

The average price across the greater Kennewick area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tesoro 1212 N 4Th Ave, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.78 $ 3.45

Mid Columbia Grocery 6409 W Court St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.46

Mobil 813 W Columbia Dr, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.65 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.75 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

Garfield Mart 30 S Garfield St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ -- $ 4.17 $ 3.49

Exxon 1002 S Washington St, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.01 $ 3.49

Metro Mart 520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.73 $ 3.93 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.