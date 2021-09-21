CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Kennewick

Kennewick Voice
Kennewick Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6Hbm_0c3Cj3zs00

(KENNEWICK, WA) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Kennewick, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kennewick area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.45, at Tesoro at 1212 N 4Th Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.69, listed at Mobil at 813 W Columbia Dr.

The average price across the greater Kennewick area was $3.57, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Tesoro

1212 N 4Th Ave, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.78
$3.45

Mid Columbia Grocery

6409 W Court St, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.46

Mobil

813 W Columbia Dr, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.65
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49
card
card$3.75
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69

Garfield Mart

30 S Garfield St, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.57
$--
$4.17
$3.49

Exxon

1002 S Washington St, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.61
$3.81
$4.01
$3.49

Metro Mart

520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.73
$3.93
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

