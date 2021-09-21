Flagstaff diesel price check reveals $0.63 savings at cheapest station
(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.63 per gallon on diesel were available in the Flagstaff area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Flagstaff area went to Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Sinclair at 2515 E Butler Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Flagstaff area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.61
$3.89
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.18
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
