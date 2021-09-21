CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff diesel price check reveals $0.63 savings at cheapest station

Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9APG_0c3Cice900

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.63 per gallon on diesel were available in the Flagstaff area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Flagstaff area went to Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Sinclair at 2515 E Butler Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Flagstaff area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club

1851 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$2.98

Maverik

1690 W. Route 66, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.17

Maverik

4190 East Butler Avenue, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.17

Circle K

5650 N Us-89, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.61
$3.89
$3.17

Maverik

5700 N Hwy 89, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.17

Fry's

199 N Switzer Canyon Dr , Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.31
$3.51
$3.71
$3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Report

Portland diesel price check reveals $0.89 savings at cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.89 if you’re buying diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Portland area on Tuesday, found that Jay's Garage at 724 Se Morrison Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.2 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.09.
PORTLAND, OR
Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
97
Followers
272
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy