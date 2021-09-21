Flagstaff diesel price check reveals $0.63 savings at cheapest station

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) Savings of as much as $0.63 per gallon on diesel were available in the Flagstaff area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Flagstaff area went to Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.98 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.61, at Sinclair at 2515 E Butler Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Flagstaff area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sam's Club 1851 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.98

Maverik 1690 W. Route 66, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.17

Maverik 4190 East Butler Avenue, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.17

Circle K 5650 N Us-89, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.61 $ 3.89 $ 3.17

Maverik 5700 N Hwy 89, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.17

Fry's 199 N Switzer Canyon Dr , Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ 3.51 $ 3.71 $ 3.18

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.