Longview diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.50

(LONGVIEW, TX) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Longview area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Longview area went to Exxon at 1000 Pine Tree Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 3302 Eastman Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 1000 Pine Tree Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ 2.69

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3812 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.93 $ 3.08 $ 2.75

CEFCO 611 E Marshall Ave, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

CEFCO 1101 Mccann Rd , Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

CEFCO 1711 Judson Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.20 $ -- $ 2.79

E-Z Mart 700 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.06 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.