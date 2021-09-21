Longview diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.50
(LONGVIEW, TX) Savings of as much as $0.50 per gallon on diesel were available in the Longview area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Longview area went to Exxon at 1000 Pine Tree Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.69 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 3302 Eastman Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.43
$3.73
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$2.93
$3.08
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.20
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.06
$3.39
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0