Conway diesel price check reveals $0.29 savings at cheapest station

(CONWAY, AR) Savings of as much as $0.29 per gallon on diesel were available in the Conway area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Conway area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1250 S Amity Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.86 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 801 Hogan Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

The average price across the greater Conway area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 1250 S Amity Rd, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 2.94 $ 2.86

Conway Food Store 1509 Dave Ward Dr, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 2.94

Shell 350 E Oak St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.06 $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 375 E Oak St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 646 S Harkrider St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2164 Harkrider St, Conway

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.