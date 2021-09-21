Conway diesel price check reveals $0.29 savings at cheapest station
(CONWAY, AR) Savings of as much as $0.29 per gallon on diesel were available in the Conway area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Conway area on Tuesday, found that Sam's Club at 1250 S Amity Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.86 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 801 Hogan Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15
The average price across the greater Conway area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$2.94
$2.86
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.19
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.06
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.44
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
