Pocatello, ID

Pocatello diesel price check reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

 9 days ago
(POCATELLO, ID) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pocatello area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pocatello area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Maverik at 2100 E Center Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Chevron at 1319 Bench Rd.

The average price across the greater Pocatello area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik

2100 E Center Street, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49

Sinclair

2167 E Center St, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.49

KJ's Super Stores

3855 Pole Line Rd, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.49

Maverik

3400 South 5Th Ave, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49

Exxon

3957 S 5Th Ave, Pocatello
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.91
$4.09
$3.49

Exxon

105 Jefferson Ave, Idaho
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

