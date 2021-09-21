Pocatello diesel price check reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station

(POCATELLO, ID) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pocatello area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Pocatello area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Maverik at 2100 E Center Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Chevron at 1319 Bench Rd.

The average price across the greater Pocatello area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Maverik 2100 E Center Street, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Sinclair 2167 E Center St, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

KJ's Super Stores 3855 Pole Line Rd, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Maverik 3400 South 5Th Ave, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Exxon 3957 S 5Th Ave, Pocatello

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.91 $ 4.09 $ 3.49

Exxon 105 Jefferson Ave, Idaho

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.94 $ 4.09 $ 3.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.