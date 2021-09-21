Pocatello diesel price check reveals $0.40 savings at cheapest station
(POCATELLO, ID) Savings of as much as $0.40 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pocatello area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Pocatello area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.49, at Maverik at 2100 E Center Street. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.89, listed at Chevron at 1319 Bench Rd.
The average price across the greater Pocatello area was $3.59, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.91
$4.09
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.94
$4.09
$3.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0