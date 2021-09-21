Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Eau Claire
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Eau Claire, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Eau Claire area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 2119 Cameron Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 2802 3Rd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.54
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.72
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0