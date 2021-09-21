Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Eau Claire

(EAU CLAIRE, WI) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Eau Claire, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Eau Claire area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 2119 Cameron Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 2802 3Rd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday 2119 Cameron St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 1427 Spooner Ave, Altoona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 3.12

Holiday 3702 Gateway Dr, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 3.72 $ 3.14

Cenex 5872 33Rd Ave, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Kwik Trip 108 W Madison St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Holiday 2230 Birch St, Eau Claire

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.