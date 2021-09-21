CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Eau Claire

Eau Claire Today
 9 days ago
(EAU CLAIRE, WI) You could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on diesel in Eau Claire, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Eau Claire area on Tuesday, found that Holiday at 2119 Cameron Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 2802 3Rd St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.24

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday

2119 Cameron St, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

1427 Spooner Ave, Altoona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.54
$3.12

Holiday

3702 Gateway Dr, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.24
$3.72
$3.14

Cenex

5872 33Rd Ave, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.16

Kwik Trip

108 W Madison St, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19

Holiday

2230 Birch St, Eau Claire
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

