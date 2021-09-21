Price checks register Decatur diesel price, cheapest station
(DECATUR, IL) You could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on diesel in Decatur, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Decatur area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.06, at Circle K at 205 W First Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Huck's at 204 N 22Nd St.
The average price across the greater Decatur area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$--
$3.98
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.98
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.62
$3.82
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.98
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.07
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
