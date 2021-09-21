Price checks register Decatur diesel price, cheapest station

(DECATUR, IL) You could be saving up to $0.33 per gallon on diesel in Decatur, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Decatur area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.06, at Circle K at 205 W First Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Huck's at 204 N 22Nd St.

The average price across the greater Decatur area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 205 W First Dr, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ 3.98 $ 3.06

Casey's 1671St Aylorville Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Circle K 1315 Koester Dr, Forsyth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.98 $ 3.06

Casey's 111 E Cox St, Forsyth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.82 $ 3.06

Circle K 1089 W Eldorado St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.98 $ 3.07

Thorntons 612 E Mound Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.