Survey of Dothan diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.51
(DOTHAN, AL) You could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on diesel in Dothan, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Dothan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.88, at RaceWay at 2585 Ross Clark Cr Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Flying J at 2190 Ross Clark Circle.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.36
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.36
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.79
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.05
$3.28
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.51
$2.92
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
