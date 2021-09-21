CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Survey of Dothan diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.51

Dothan Journal
 9 days ago
(DOTHAN, AL) You could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on diesel in Dothan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Dothan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.88, at RaceWay at 2585 Ross Clark Cr Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Flying J at 2190 Ross Clark Circle.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

RaceWay

2585 Ross Clark Cr Sw, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.36
$2.88

Inland

2747 Ross Clark Cir , Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.36
$2.89

Fast Stop

2799 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.79
$2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3871 W Main St, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.05
$3.28
$2.91

Marathon

3090 Denton Rd, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$2.92

Circle K

4970 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.51
$2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Dothan Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

