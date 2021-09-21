Survey of Dothan diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.51

(DOTHAN, AL) You could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on diesel in Dothan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Dothan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.88, at RaceWay at 2585 Ross Clark Cr Sw. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Flying J at 2190 Ross Clark Circle.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.01, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

RaceWay 2585 Ross Clark Cr Sw, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.36 $ 2.88

Inland 2747 Ross Clark Cir , Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.11 $ 3.36 $ 2.89

Fast Stop 2799 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 2.89

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3871 W Main St, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 3.28 $ 2.91

Marathon 3090 Denton Rd, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Circle K 4970 Montgomery Hwy, Dothan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 2.92

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.