Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Lawton

(LAWTON, OK) Savings of as much as $0.16 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lawton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lawton area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3745 Sw Lee Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was EZ GO at 2620 W Gore Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.95

The average price across the greater Lawton area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3745 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ 3.04 $ 2.79

Conoco 5120 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Fort Sill Apaches 2405 E Gore Ave, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.80

Shamrock 202 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Phillips 66 1202 Northwest Cache Rd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 2.83

Alon 2235 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.