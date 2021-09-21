CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Lawton

 9 days ago
(LAWTON, OK) Savings of as much as $0.16 per gallon on diesel were available in the Lawton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Lawton area on Tuesday, found that Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3745 Sw Lee Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was EZ GO at 2620 W Gore Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.95

The average price across the greater Lawton area was $2.86, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3745 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.04
$2.79

Conoco

5120 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.79

Fort Sill Apaches

2405 E Gore Ave, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.80

Shamrock

202 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.82

Phillips 66

1202 Northwest Cache Rd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.92
$3.17
$2.83

Alon

2235 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

