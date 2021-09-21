CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Lawton High Students Arrested and Suspended Over National Anthem

By Critter
 9 days ago
If you've been on the inter-webs lately, especially social media you've probably heard about this story. Evidently two students at LHS (Lawton High School) were arrested and suspended for not standing for the National Anthem. It's created a virtual s-storm as people begin to take sides and pound keyboards in protest. Like most stories there are two sides, maybe even more. Most people just read the headline then start raging.

PZ333
9d ago

Freedom doesn't mean no consequences. I agree with there being consequences to disrespect. Refusing to stand during the National Anthem is disrespectful. Just because those females have a right doesn't mean they were right

Patrick Hank
9d ago

I blame the parents who can't raise kids with morals and respect

Sandra Callina
8d ago

that is going to far. Have you been to ball games, not everyone stands or salute the flag. Why don't we put as much energy in Love Though Neighbor and treat people right. That is only a piece of cloth that has no kind of Power.

Student arrested for allegedly threatening gun violence at Southwood High School

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 14-year-old student was arrested early Monday morning in connection with a social media post about gun violence at Southwood High School. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 2 a.m. the teenager was arrested and charged with terrorizing after being questioned by deputies. He was booked into the Caddo Juvenile Detention Center.
Black National Anthem Promotes Segregation

Bill Maher laid it all out Friday night ... saying the United States is becoming a segregated nation again, and the latest evidence is the push for 2 National Anthems. The "Real Time" host blasted the NFL for playing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- often called the Black National Anthem -- in addition to the OG N.A. at football games.
