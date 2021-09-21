Diesel lookout: $1.00 savings at cheapest Victoria station

(VICTORIA, TX) Savings of as much as $1.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Victoria area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Victoria area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.29, at VP Racing Fuels at 112 Sam Houston Dr . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Arnolds at 3011 S Laurent St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

VP Racing Fuels 112 Sam Houston Dr , Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.29

Walmart 4107 Houston Hwy, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 2.77

Mobil 5101 Houston Hwy, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.78

Murphy Express 8508 N Navarro St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.88 $ 3.03 $ 2.78

Conoco 2407 Port Lavaca Dr, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.08 $ 3.41 $ 2.79

CITGO 3702 N Laurent St, Victoria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.