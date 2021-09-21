CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Diesel lookout: $1.00 savings at cheapest Victoria station

Victoria Times
 9 days ago
(VICTORIA, TX) Savings of as much as $1.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Victoria area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Victoria area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.29, at VP Racing Fuels at 112 Sam Houston Dr . By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Arnolds at 3011 S Laurent St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.84, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

VP Racing Fuels

112 Sam Houston Dr , Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.29

Walmart

4107 Houston Hwy, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.89
$--
$2.77

Mobil

5101 Houston Hwy, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$2.94
$--
$2.78

Murphy Express

8508 N Navarro St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.88
$3.03
$2.78

Conoco

2407 Port Lavaca Dr, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.08
$3.41
$2.79

CITGO

3702 N Laurent St, Victoria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$3.29
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Victoria Times

Victoria, TX
