CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Binghamton, NY

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Binghamton

Binghamton Journal
Binghamton Journal
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHubc_0c3ChfKX00

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Binghamton they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Binghamton area went to SNK Fuels at 1065 Upper Front St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at TA Travel Center at 799 Upper Court, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Binghamton area was $3.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

SNK Fuels

1065 Upper Front St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.13
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09
card
card$3.18
$3.34
$3.44
$3.15

Kwik Fill

200 Harry L Dr , Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29
card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.64
$3.21

Kwik Fill

3408 E Main St, Endwell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.24

Kwik Fill

267 Main St, Binghamton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29

Sunoco

719 Main St, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29

Speedway

709 Harry L Dr, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.46
$3.66
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
Binghamton Journal

Binghamton Journal

Binghamton, NY
82
Followers
269
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Binghamton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy