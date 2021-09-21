Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Binghamton
(BINGHAMTON, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Binghamton they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Binghamton area went to SNK Fuels at 1065 Upper Front St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at TA Travel Center at 799 Upper Court, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Binghamton area was $3.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$3.29
$3.39
$3.09
|card
card$3.18
$3.34
$3.44
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.29
|card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.64
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.46
$3.66
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0