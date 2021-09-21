Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Binghamton

(BINGHAMTON, NY) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.50 depending on where in Binghamton they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Binghamton area went to SNK Fuels at 1065 Upper Front St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at TA Travel Center at 799 Upper Court, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Binghamton area was $3.38, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

SNK Fuels 1065 Upper Front St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.34 $ 3.44 $ 3.15

Kwik Fill 200 Harry L Dr , Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.21

Kwik Fill 3408 E Main St, Endwell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.24

Kwik Fill 267 Main St, Binghamton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Sunoco 719 Main St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Speedway 709 Harry L Dr, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.46 $ 3.66 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.