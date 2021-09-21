Price checks register Hagerstown diesel price, cheapest station
(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.59 depending on where in Hagerstown they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hagerstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Liberty at 10524 Sharpsburg Pke. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.58, listed at Pilot at 11633 Greencastle Pike.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.07
$3.17
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
