Hagerstown, MD

Price checks register Hagerstown diesel price, cheapest station

Hagerstown Daily
 9 days ago
(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.59 depending on where in Hagerstown they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hagerstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Liberty at 10524 Sharpsburg Pke. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.58, listed at Pilot at 11633 Greencastle Pike.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Liberty

10524 Sharpsburg Pke, Hagerstown
$2.89
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

BP

890 Pennsylvania Ave, Hagerstown
$2.99
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Sheetz

1396 S Potomac St, Hagerstown
$2.99
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

Exxon

1449 S Potomac St, Hagerstown
$2.99
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

BP

700 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown
$2.97
card$2.97
$3.07
$3.17
$3.23

Exxon

301 N Burhans Blvd, Hagerstown
$2.99
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

