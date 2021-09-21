Price checks register Hagerstown diesel price, cheapest station

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.59 depending on where in Hagerstown they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hagerstown area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Liberty at 10524 Sharpsburg Pke. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.58, listed at Pilot at 11633 Greencastle Pike.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Liberty 10524 Sharpsburg Pke, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

BP 890 Pennsylvania Ave, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Sheetz 1396 S Potomac St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Exxon 1449 S Potomac St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

BP 700 Potomac Ave, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.07 $ 3.17 $ 3.23

Exxon 301 N Burhans Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.