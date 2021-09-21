Sioux City diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.33

(SIOUX CITY, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Sioux City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sioux City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Sam's Club at 4201 S York St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Pilot at 2815 Singing Hills Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 4201 S York St, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.16 $ 2.98

Casey's 100 S Derby Ln, North Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 3420 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.43 $ 3.06

Fast & Fresh 2801 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Casey's General Store 4727 Southern Hills Dr, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.09

Fleet Farm 5858 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.