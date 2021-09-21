Sioux City diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.33
(SIOUX CITY, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Sioux City, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sioux City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Sam's Club at 4201 S York St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Pilot at 2815 Singing Hills Blvd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.16
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.43
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
