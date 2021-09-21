CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Sioux City diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.33

 9 days ago
(SIOUX CITY, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.33 if you’re buying diesel in Sioux City, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sioux City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.98, at Sam's Club at 4201 S York St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.31, listed at Pilot at 2815 Singing Hills Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.16, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club

4201 S York St, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.16
$2.98

Casey's

100 S Derby Ln, North Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.54
$2.99

Murphy USA

3420 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.43
$3.06

Fast & Fresh

2801 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Casey's General Store

4727 Southern Hills Dr, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.09

Fleet Farm

5858 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

IN THIS ARTICLE
With Sioux City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

