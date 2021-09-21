Survey of Sumter diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.20

(SUMTER, SC) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Sumter, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sumter area went to Gate at 231 E Liberty St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 501 N Guignard Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gate 231 E Liberty St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Walmart 337 Pinewood Rd , Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Circle K 2000 Wedgefield Rd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.61 $ 2.99

Murphy USA 2350 Walmart Blvd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.18 $ 3.05 card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 3.28 $ 3.19

Circle K 2995 Broad St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.08 $ 3.41 $ 3.06

Walmart 615 Bultman Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.