Sumter, SC

Survey of Sumter diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.20

Sumter News Flash
 9 days ago
(SUMTER, SC) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Sumter, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Sumter area went to Gate at 231 E Liberty St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 501 N Guignard Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.08, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gate

231 E Liberty St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Walmart

337 Pinewood Rd , Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.99

Circle K

2000 Wedgefield Rd, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.36
$3.61
$2.99

Murphy USA

2350 Walmart Blvd, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.67
$--
$3.18
$3.05
card
card$2.67
$--
$3.28
$3.19

Circle K

2995 Broad St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.08
$3.41
$3.06

Walmart

615 Bultman Dr, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

