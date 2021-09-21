CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg Dispatch
Hattiesburg Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0c3ChRvF00

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.17 depending on where in Hattiesburg they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Hattiesburg area went to Murphy Express at 11 Tyner Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.04, at Circle K at 7060 Us-49, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy Express

11 Tyner Rd, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.14
$2.87

Exxon

103 Campbell Loop, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$2.88

Texaco

853 Us-11, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89

Texaco

2624 Lincoln Rd, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Mobil

4904 Hardy St, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.63
$2.89

Shell

4960 Hardy St, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hattiesburg Dispatch

Hattiesburg, MS
