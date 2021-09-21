Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Hattiesburg

(HATTIESBURG, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.17 depending on where in Hattiesburg they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Hattiesburg area went to Murphy Express at 11 Tyner Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.04, at Circle K at 7060 Us-49, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy Express 11 Tyner Rd, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 2.87

Exxon 103 Campbell Loop, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.45 $ 2.88

Texaco 853 Us-11, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Texaco 2624 Lincoln Rd, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Mobil 4904 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 2.89

Shell 4960 Hardy St, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.