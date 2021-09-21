Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Hattiesburg
(HATTIESBURG, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.17 depending on where in Hattiesburg they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Hattiesburg area went to Murphy Express at 11 Tyner Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.04, at Circle K at 7060 Us-49, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.93, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.14
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.10
$3.45
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.63
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
