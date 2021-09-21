Tuscaloosa diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.52 per gallon

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in Tuscaloosa, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Tuscaloosa area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1640 Mcfarland Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 4416 Skyland Blvd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Tuscaloosa area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1640 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.88 $ 3.27 $ 2.93

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4201 Hargrove Rd E, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.93

Mapco 4814 Rice Mine Rd Ne, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.94

Circle K 4801 Rice Mine Rd Ne, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.94

Shell 3108 Greensboro Ave, Tuscaloosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 3201 Mcfarland Blvd, Northport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.