Tuscaloosa diesel prices: Comparison shows where to save $0.52 per gallon
(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.52 if you’re buying diesel in Tuscaloosa, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Tuscaloosa area went to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1640 Mcfarland Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.45, at Pilot at 4416 Skyland Blvd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Tuscaloosa area was $3.07, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.88
$3.27
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
