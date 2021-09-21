Survey of Houma diesel prices reveals $0.60 savings at cheapest station
(HOUMA, LA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Houma, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Houma area on Tuesday, found that Civic Express Discount at 1251 Barrow Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shop Rite at 1400 St Charles St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Houma area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$2.88
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.43
$2.91
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0