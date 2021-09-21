Survey of Houma diesel prices reveals $0.60 savings at cheapest station

(HOUMA, LA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Houma, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Houma area on Tuesday, found that Civic Express Discount at 1251 Barrow Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shop Rite at 1400 St Charles St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Houma area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Civic Express Discount 1251 Barrow St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Chevron 5127 W Park Ave , Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Murphy Express 1841 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.88

Plantation Truck Plaza 5418 Little Bayou Black Dr, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Shell 4900 Little Bayou Black Dr, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 2.91

Buchiki's 5912 W Main St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.