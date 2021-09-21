CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houma, LA

Survey of Houma diesel prices reveals $0.60 savings at cheapest station

Houma Bulletin
Houma Bulletin
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0c3ChIDw00

(HOUMA, LA) You could be saving up to $0.60 per gallon on diesel in Houma, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Houma area on Tuesday, found that Civic Express Discount at 1251 Barrow Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shop Rite at 1400 St Charles St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Houma area was $2.98, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Civic Express Discount

1251 Barrow St, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$2.79

Chevron

5127 W Park Ave , Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.33
$--
$--
$2.84

Murphy Express

1841 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.39
$2.88

Plantation Truck Plaza

5418 Little Bayou Black Dr, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.89

Shell

4900 Little Bayou Black Dr, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.43
$2.91

Buchiki's

5912 W Main St, Houma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Peninsula Digest

San Mateo diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.60

(SAN MATEO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.60 if you’re buying diesel in San Mateo, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the San Mateo area on Tuesday, found that A&A Gas at 1100 Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 300 E Hillsdale Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
SAN MATEO, CA
Houma Bulletin

Houma Bulletin

Houma, LA
245
Followers
259
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Houma Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy