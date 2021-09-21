Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Jackson station
(JACKSON, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Murphy USA at 2159 S Highland Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2050 Us-70 E.
The average price across the greater Jackson area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.73
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.04
$3.44
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.34
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.15
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.12
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
