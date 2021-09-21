Diesel survey: Updated prices for every Jackson station

(JACKSON, TN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Jackson, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jackson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Murphy USA at 2159 S Highland Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.39, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 2050 Us-70 E.

The average price across the greater Jackson area was $3.17, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2159 S Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Dodge's Store 2670 N Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.96

Shell 3162 N Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.96

CITGO 2184 Hollywood Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.09

Kroger 41 Stonebrook Pl, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Speedway 2522 Christmasville Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.