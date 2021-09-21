Diesel price update: Monroe's cheapest station

(MONROE, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.46 depending on where in Monroe they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Monroe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.78, at 76 at 99 Lincoln Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Lott Oil at 1843 Old Natchitoches Rd.

The average price across the greater Monroe area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76 99 Lincoln Rd, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.83 $ 3.04 $ 2.78

RaceWay 104 S College Ave, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.18 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1700 N 18Th St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2400 Cypress St, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.83

Shell 1407 Sterlington Rd, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.01 $ 3.41 $ 2.84

Murphy USA 1171 Lamy Ln, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.