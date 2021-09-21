Diesel price update: Monroe's cheapest station
(MONROE, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.46 depending on where in Monroe they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Monroe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.78, at 76 at 99 Lincoln Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Lott Oil at 1843 Old Natchitoches Rd.
The average price across the greater Monroe area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.63
$2.83
$3.04
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.18
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$3.01
$3.41
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
