CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe, LA

Diesel price update: Monroe's cheapest station

Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syQ2n_0c3ChEh200

(MONROE, LA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.46 depending on where in Monroe they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Monroe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.78, at 76 at 99 Lincoln Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.24, listed at Lott Oil at 1843 Old Natchitoches Rd.

The average price across the greater Monroe area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76

99 Lincoln Rd, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$2.83
$3.04
$2.78

RaceWay

104 S College Ave, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.18
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

1700 N 18Th St, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.83

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2400 Cypress St, West Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.83

Shell

1407 Sterlington Rd, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$3.01
$3.41
$2.84

Murphy USA

1171 Lamy Ln, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Industry
Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Natchitoches, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Monroe, LA
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Lott Oil
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
Monroe Dispatch

Monroe Dispatch

Monroe, LA
239
Followers
267
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monroe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy