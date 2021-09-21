Local price review shows diesel prices around Bloomington
(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Savings of as much as $0.65 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bloomington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Bloomington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.06, at Shell at 1617 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Pilot at 1522 W Market St.
The average price across the greater Bloomington area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.79
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.22
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.55
$3.95
$3.08
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.56
$3.93
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$3.78
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0