Local price review shows diesel prices around Bloomington

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) Savings of as much as $0.65 per gallon on diesel were available in the Bloomington area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Bloomington area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.06, at Shell at 1617 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.71, listed at Pilot at 1522 W Market St.

The average price across the greater Bloomington area was $3.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1617 N Main St, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.06

Qik-n-EZ 1609 N Main St, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.07

Mobil 610 W Raab Rd, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.07

Marathon 1200 W Market St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.08

Thorntons 908 N Main St, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.56 $ 3.93 $ 3.09

Casey's 1301 S Main St, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ 3.78 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.