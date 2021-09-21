Albany diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.45
(ALBANY, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.45 if you’re buying diesel in Albany, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Albany area went to Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.44, at Murphy Express at 252 Cordele Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Albany area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$3.11
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.01
$3.34
$3.09
|card
card$2.79
$3.11
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.69
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
