Albany diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.45

(ALBANY, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.45 if you’re buying diesel in Albany, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Albany area went to Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.44, at Murphy Express at 252 Cordele Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Albany area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sam's Club 1201 N Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.99

Walmart Neighborhood Market 108 S Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.05

Homerun Foods 309 W Oglethorpe Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Circle K 300 E Oakridge Dr, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.01 $ 3.34 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Petro 2125 Newton Rd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Oakridge Drive Self Serve 1002 W Oakridge Dr, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.