Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Daytona Beach

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Daytona Beach, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Daytona Beach area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 600 W Int'L Speedway Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.78 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 601 Beville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO 600 W Int'L Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ 3.44 $ 3.58 $ 2.78 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.54 $ 3.58 $ 2.78

CyberFuels 1910 S Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.24 $ -- $ 2.94

Sam's Club 1460 Cornerstone Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.30 $ 2.98

Buc-ee's 2330 Gateway N Dr, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.48 $ 2.98

Sunoco 102 Ridgewood Ave, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.14

Mobil 1598 N Nova Rd, Holly Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.