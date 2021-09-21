Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Daytona Beach
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.61 if you’re buying diesel in Daytona Beach, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Daytona Beach area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 600 W Int'L Speedway Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.78 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 601 Beville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.14, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.06
$3.44
$3.58
$2.78
|card
card$2.99
$3.54
$3.58
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.24
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.30
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.48
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$2.99
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.89
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.75
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
