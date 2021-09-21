CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Newnan's cheapest

Newnan Bulletin
Newnan Bulletin
 9 days ago
(NEWNAN, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Newnan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Newnan area on Tuesday, found that Metro Petro at 1385 Ga-34had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1645 S Us-29 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Newnan area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Metro Petro

1385 Ga-34, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.98

Texaco

114 Temple Ave, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$3.54
$2.99
card
card$--
$--
$3.54
$2.99

Texaco

505 Ga-34 W, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99

Kroger

1751 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05

RaceTrac

1 Amalajack Blvd, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.05

Marathon

10 Franklin Hwy, Newnan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

#Gas Prices#Ga
Newnan Bulletin

Newnan, GA
124
Followers
257
Post
12K+
Views
With Newnan Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

