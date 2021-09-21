Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Newnan's cheapest

(NEWNAN, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Newnan, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Newnan area on Tuesday, found that Metro Petro at 1385 Ga-34had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1645 S Us-29 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49

The average price across the greater Newnan area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Metro Petro 1385 Ga-34, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Texaco 114 Temple Ave, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99 card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Texaco 505 Ga-34 W, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Kroger 1751 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

RaceTrac 1 Amalajack Blvd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.05

Marathon 10 Franklin Hwy, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.