Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Newnan's cheapest
(NEWNAN, GA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.51 if you’re buying diesel in Newnan, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Newnan area on Tuesday, found that Metro Petro at 1385 Ga-34had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1645 S Us-29 , which listed a per-gallon price of $3.49
The average price across the greater Newnan area was $3.14, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$3.54
$2.99
|card
card$--
$--
$3.54
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
