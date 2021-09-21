Diesel price check: This is Rock Hill's cheapest station
(ROCK HILL, SC) You could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on diesel in Rock Hill, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Rock Hill area on Tuesday, found that Energy Fuels at 1130 India Hook Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.48 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1155 S Anderson Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21
The average price across the greater Rock Hill area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.71
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.65
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.04
$3.34
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.14
$3.39
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.65
$2.73
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0