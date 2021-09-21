CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Hill, SC

Diesel price check: This is Rock Hill's cheapest station

Rock Hill Digest
Rock Hill Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hzkpg_0c3Ch34I00

(ROCK HILL, SC) You could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on diesel in Rock Hill, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rock Hill area on Tuesday, found that Energy Fuels at 1130 India Hook Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.48 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1155 S Anderson Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21

The average price across the greater Rock Hill area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Energy Fuels

1130 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.48

QuikTrip

3836 Celanese Rd , Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.21
$2.71

7-Eleven

1001 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.65
$2.73

Walmart

1225 Cherry Rd , Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.04
$3.34
$2.73

QuikTrip

990 S Cherry Rd, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.14
$3.39
$2.73

7-Eleven

1657 N Cherry Rd, Rock Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.25
$3.65
$2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rock Hill, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Traffic
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#The Rock#Sc#Energy Fuels
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL
Rock Hill Digest

Rock Hill Digest

Rock Hill, SC
164
Followers
265
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rock Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy