Diesel price check: This is Rock Hill's cheapest station

(ROCK HILL, SC) You could be saving up to $0.73 per gallon on diesel in Rock Hill, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rock Hill area on Tuesday, found that Energy Fuels at 1130 India Hook Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.48 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 1155 S Anderson Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.21

The average price across the greater Rock Hill area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Energy Fuels 1130 India Hook Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.48

QuikTrip 3836 Celanese Rd , Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 2.71

7-Eleven 1001 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.73

Walmart 1225 Cherry Rd , Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 2.73

QuikTrip 990 S Cherry Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.73

7-Eleven 1657 N Cherry Rd, Rock Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.73

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.