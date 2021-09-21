Indio diesel price check shows where to save $0.60 per gallon

(INDIO, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Indio they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Indio area went to Fastrip at 51893 Harrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.55, at Shell at 78998 Ca-111, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip 51893 Harrison St, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.95 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.05

Sinclair 82253 Indio Blvd, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Chevron 82003 Ca-111, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.09

Ralphs 42150 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.09

Chevron 45760 Dillon Rd, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.25

Chevron 79513 Ca-111, La Quinta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.15 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.