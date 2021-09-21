CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Indio diesel price check shows where to save $0.60 per gallon

Indio Voice
 9 days ago
(INDIO, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Indio they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Indio area went to Fastrip at 51893 Harrison St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.55, at Shell at 78998 Ca-111, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.24, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Fastrip

51893 Harrison St, Coachella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.95
$4.05
$4.15
$3.95
card
card$4.05
$4.15
$4.25
$4.05

Sinclair

82253 Indio Blvd, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

Chevron

82003 Ca-111, Indio
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$3.99
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.09

Ralphs

42150 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$4.09

Chevron

45760 Dillon Rd, Coachella
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.49
$4.69
$4.79
$4.15
card
card$4.59
$4.79
$4.89
$4.25

Chevron

79513 Ca-111, La Quinta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$4.15
card
card$4.65
$4.85
$4.95
$4.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

