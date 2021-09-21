Thirsty truck? Here's Cheyenne's cheapest diesel
(CHEYENNE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.49 if you’re buying diesel in Cheyenne, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Cheyenne area went to The Corner Stop at 901 W Pershing Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.71, at Pilot at 8020 Campstool Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Cheyenne area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.43
$3.46
$3.75
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$3.87
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$3.87
$3.32
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.36
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.62
$3.92
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.42
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0