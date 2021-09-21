Thirsty truck? Here's Cheyenne's cheapest diesel

(CHEYENNE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.49 if you’re buying diesel in Cheyenne, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cheyenne area went to The Corner Stop at 901 W Pershing Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.71, at Pilot at 8020 Campstool Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Cheyenne area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

The Corner Stop 901 W Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.46 $ 3.75 $ 3.22

Sam's Club 1948 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ 3.87 $ 3.32

Sinclair 2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.36

Exxon 2029 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ 3.42

Maverik 140 Gardenia Drive, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.