Cheyenne, WY

Thirsty truck? Here's Cheyenne's cheapest diesel

Cheyenne Today
 9 days ago
(CHEYENNE, WY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.49 if you’re buying diesel in Cheyenne, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Cheyenne area went to The Corner Stop at 901 W Pershing Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.71, at Pilot at 8020 Campstool Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Cheyenne area was $3.50, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

The Corner Stop

901 W Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.43
$3.46
$3.75
$3.22

Sam's Club

1948 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$--
$3.87
$3.32

Sinclair

2800 W Lincolnway, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.36

Exxon

2029 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.62
$3.92
$3.42

Maverik

140 Gardenia Drive, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.45
$3.65
$3.85
$3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

#Gas Prices
Cheyenne, WY
With Cheyenne Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

