Charleston diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.42

(CHARLESTON, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Charleston, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Charleston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Exxon at 289 Oakwood Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Go Mart at 6414 Maccorkle Ave Se.

The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 289 Oakwood Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Sam's Club 2500 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 3.03

Exxon 2541 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.03

Go Mart 718 Chestnut St, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.03

7-Eleven 4050 Washington St W, Cross Lanes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.05

Amoco 1503 Washington St E, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.