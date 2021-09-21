Charleston diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.42
(CHARLESTON, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Charleston, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Charleston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Exxon at 289 Oakwood Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Go Mart at 6414 Maccorkle Ave Se.
The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$--
$3.25
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
