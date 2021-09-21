CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Charleston diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.42

Charleston News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0c3Cgxiu00

(CHARLESTON, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.42 if you’re buying diesel in Charleston, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Charleston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.03, at Exxon at 289 Oakwood Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Go Mart at 6414 Maccorkle Ave Se.

The average price across the greater Charleston area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

289 Oakwood Rd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.03

Sam's Club

2500 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$--
$3.25
$3.03

Exxon

2541 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.03

Go Mart

718 Chestnut St, Spring Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.03

7-Eleven

4050 Washington St W, Cross Lanes
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.05

Amoco

1503 Washington St E, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

