Local price review shows diesel prices around Charlottesville
(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.25 per gallon on diesel were available in the Charlottesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Charlottesville area went to Costco at 3171 District Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.17, at BP at 1218 Avon St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.19
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.29
$3.70
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.64
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0