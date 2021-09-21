Local price review shows diesel prices around Charlottesville

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.25 per gallon on diesel were available in the Charlottesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Charlottesville area went to Costco at 3171 District Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.17, at BP at 1218 Avon St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco 3171 District Ave, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.92

BP 1159 Millmont St, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ 3.70 $ 2.95

Kangaroo 1099 Rio Rd E, Virginia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.26 $ 3.64 $ 2.95

Speedway 1600 Seminole Tr, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 2.95

Kroger 1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Speedway 2235 Seminole Ln, Charlottesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.