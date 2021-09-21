CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Charlottesville

Charlottesville Dispatch
Charlottesville Dispatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7fyC_0c3Cgu4j00

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Savings of as much as $0.25 per gallon on diesel were available in the Charlottesville area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Charlottesville area went to Costco at 3171 District Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.92 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.17, at BP at 1218 Avon St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.04, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Costco

3171 District Ave, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.19
$2.92

BP

1159 Millmont St, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.29
$3.70
$2.95

Kangaroo

1099 Rio Rd E, Virginia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.26
$3.64
$2.95

Speedway

1600 Seminole Tr, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$--
$2.95

Kroger

1980 Rio Hill Center, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$2.95

Speedway

2235 Seminole Ln, Charlottesville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

