Diesel: Stamford's cheapest, according to survey

(STAMFORD, CT) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Stamford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Stamford area went to Mobil at Merritt Pkwy - Eastbound & Northbound, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.33 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Mobil at 520 E Putnam Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil Merritt Pkwy - Eastbound & Northbound, New Canaan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.66 $ 3.85 $ 3.33

BP 224 Magee Ave, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.39 $ 3.65 $ 3.35

Shell 243 West Ave, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.75 $ 3.35

Global 1199 High Ridge Rd, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.35

Sunoco 136 Myrtle Ave, Stamford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Mobil 1129 E Putnam Ave , Greenwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.