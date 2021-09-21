Diesel: Stamford's cheapest, according to survey
(STAMFORD, CT) Savings of as much as $0.56 per gallon on diesel were available in the Stamford area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Stamford area went to Mobil at Merritt Pkwy - Eastbound & Northbound, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.33 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Mobil at 520 E Putnam Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.49, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.66
$3.85
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.21
$3.39
$3.65
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.55
$3.75
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.49
$3.79
$3.99
$3.49
|card
card$3.59
$3.89
$4.09
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0