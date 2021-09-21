Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Cumming
(CUMMING, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Cumming they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Cumming area went to Kroger at 2655 Freedom Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Marathon at 1620 Buford Dam Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.12
$3.37
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.14
$3.39
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.12
$3.37
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.09
$3.34
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
