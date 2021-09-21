Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Cumming

(CUMMING, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.36 depending on where in Cumming they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Cumming area went to Kroger at 2655 Freedom Pkwy, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.93 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Marathon at 1620 Buford Dam Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kroger 2655 Freedom Pkwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ 2.93

QuikTrip 2830 Keith Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.93

Walmart 3665 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.12 $ 3.37 $ 2.93

Valero 4325 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99 card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Racetrac 4265 Browns Bridge Rd, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 2.99

Shell 1520 Peachtree Pkwy, Cumming

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.