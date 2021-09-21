Local price review shows Lima diesel price, cheapest station
(LIMA, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.39 depending on where in Lima they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lima area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Murphy USA at 2640 Harding Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.48, listed at Circle K at 2054 N West St.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.58
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.18
$3.58
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.29
$3.59
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.75
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
