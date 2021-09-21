Local price review shows Lima diesel price, cheapest station

(LIMA, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.39 depending on where in Lima they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lima area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Murphy USA at 2640 Harding Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.48, listed at Circle K at 2054 N West St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 2640 Harding Hwy, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

Clark 603 Findlay Rd , Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.13

Fuel Stop 1041 Findlay Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.18 $ 3.58 $ 3.13

Shawnee Fuel Stop 1250 W Breese Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.13

Marathon 2720 Saint Johns Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Speedway 2995 St Johns Rd, Lima

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.