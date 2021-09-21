CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lima, OH

Local price review shows Lima diesel price, cheapest station

Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X7X8o_0c3CgqXp00

(LIMA, OH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.39 depending on where in Lima they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lima area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at Murphy USA at 2640 Harding Hwy. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.48, listed at Circle K at 2054 N West St.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.27, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

2640 Harding Hwy, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09

Clark

603 Findlay Rd , Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.28
$3.58
$3.13

Fuel Stop

1041 Findlay Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.18
$3.58
$3.13

Shawnee Fuel Stop

1250 W Breese Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.29
$3.59
$3.13

Marathon

2720 Saint Johns Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.15

Speedway

2995 St Johns Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.45
$3.75
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
PHX Sun-Times

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Phoenix

(PHOENIX, AZ) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.00 if you’re buying diesel in Phoenix, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Phoenix area went to Exxon at 3202 E Van Buren St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.89, at Shell at 3444 S 40Th St, the survey found:
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Lima, OH
Traffic
Lima News Flash

Lima News Flash

Lima, OH
134
Followers
269
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lima News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy