Survey of Lynchburg diesel prices shows where to save $0.30 per gallon
(LYNCHBURG, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Lynchburg area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lynchburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at BP at 7237 Timberlake Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Sheetz at 3927 Wards Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$3.39
$3.59
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.32
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.29
$3.79
$3.00
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.18
$--
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
