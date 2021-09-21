Survey of Lynchburg diesel prices shows where to save $0.30 per gallon

(LYNCHBURG, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Lynchburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lynchburg area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at BP at 7237 Timberlake Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Sheetz at 3927 Wards Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.07, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

BP 7237 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Sam's Club 3912 Wards Rd , Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Speedway 2501 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.00

Liberty 3145 Campbell Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.04

76 2130 Langhorne Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

76 3001 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.