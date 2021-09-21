CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Terre Haute, IN

Diesel price check: This is Terre Haute's cheapest station

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WdurS_0c3Cgo1b00

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Terre Haute area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Terre Haute area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.23, at Circle K at 2219 Lafayette Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.75, listed at Pilot at 5555 E Margaret Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K

2219 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.18
$--
$--
$3.23
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29

CITGO

743 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.57
$3.97
$3.24

Marathon

1301 Ft Harrison Rd, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Casey's

3266 N 25Th St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29

Phillips 66

5083 N Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$--
$3.29

Marathon

2455 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline, Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Terre Haute, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Industry
Terre Haute, IN
Traffic
Terre Haute, IN
Industry
Local
Indiana Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Circle K
The Hill

Here are the 23 species the Interior Department declared extinct

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) on Wednesday confirmed the extinction of 22 animal species and one plant that had previously been listed under the Endangered Species Act. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland warned that climate change will exacerbate the conditions that led to their extinction, saying “now is the...
POLITICS
Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute News Watch

Terre Haute, IN
148
Followers
270
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy