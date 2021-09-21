Diesel price check: This is Terre Haute's cheapest station

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Terre Haute area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Terre Haute area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.23, at Circle K at 2219 Lafayette Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.75, listed at Pilot at 5555 E Margaret Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 2219 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

CITGO 743 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ 3.97 $ 3.24

Marathon 1301 Ft Harrison Rd, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Casey's 3266 N 25Th St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Phillips 66 5083 N Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.29

Marathon 2455 Lafayette Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.