Diesel price check: This is Terre Haute's cheapest station
(TERRE HAUTE, IN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Terre Haute area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Terre Haute area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.23, at Circle K at 2219 Lafayette Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.75, listed at Pilot at 5555 E Margaret Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.39, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$--
$--
$3.23
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.57
$3.97
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$3.54
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
