Saint Joseph, MO

Diesel price update: Saint Joseph's cheapest station

St Joseph Dispatch
 9 days ago
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.48 in the greater Saint Joseph area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Joseph area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1525 Saint Joseph Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 4601 S Leonard Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.27

The average price across the greater Saint Joseph area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair

1525 Saint Joseph Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.79

Murphy USA

3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.31
$2.84

Git N Split

2615 St Joseph Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89

Casey's

2332 S 22Nd St, Saint Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Trex Mart

211 Roseport Rd, Elwood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.34
$2.89

Fastgas

4217 Frederick Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.00
$3.19
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

#Gas Prices
St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph Dispatch

St Joseph, MO
ABOUT

With St Joseph Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

