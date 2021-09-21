Diesel price update: Saint Joseph's cheapest station
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.48 in the greater Saint Joseph area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Joseph area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1525 Saint Joseph Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 4601 S Leonard Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.27
The average price across the greater Saint Joseph area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.01
$3.31
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.34
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.00
$3.19
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
