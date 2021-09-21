Diesel price update: Saint Joseph's cheapest station

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.48 in the greater Saint Joseph area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Joseph area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 1525 Saint Joseph Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.79 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 4601 S Leonard Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.27

The average price across the greater Saint Joseph area was $2.97, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sinclair 1525 Saint Joseph Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 2.84

Git N Split 2615 St Joseph Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Casey's 2332 S 22Nd St, Saint Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Trex Mart 211 Roseport Rd, Elwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 2.89

Fastgas 4217 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.00 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.